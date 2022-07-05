FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Sells 327 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH decreased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,728 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in PayPal were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PayPal by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,489,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,766,966,000 after buying an additional 1,257,110 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,184,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,608,177,000 after buying an additional 304,806 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,728,562,000 after buying an additional 2,476,199 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,019,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,455,208,000 after purchasing an additional 730,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,280,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,938,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,555 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $71.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.59.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

