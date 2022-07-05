Wright Investors Service Inc. Buys 1,499 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for 1.3% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 562.1% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 11,681 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 32.4% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $99.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.53. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 86.51%.

PM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

