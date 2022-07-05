Montecito Bank & Trust Lowers Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Montecito Bank & Trust cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $2,180,925,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,501,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,326,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454,097 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,691,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,005 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,698,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $213,908,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

In other news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $169.39 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $147.77 and a one year high of $177.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $234.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.98.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

