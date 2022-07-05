FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Boosts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PEP opened at $169.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $234.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.77 and a 1 year high of $177.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.13.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

