CVA Family Office LLC Acquires 740 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $649,161,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,218,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,565,745,000 after buying an additional 5,039,853 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 359.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,477,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,754,000 after buying an additional 2,720,790 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,062,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,037,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,225,000 after buying an additional 1,064,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Atlantic Securities cut Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.92.

NYSE CL opened at $81.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.51. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,979.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $3,967,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,596,818.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,119. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

