James Investment Research Inc. Sells 721 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

James Investment Research Inc. reduced its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,232,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $850,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,237 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Allstate by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,997,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $587,916,000 after buying an additional 107,977 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,892,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $575,564,000 after buying an additional 119,586 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $560,036,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Allstate by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,660,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $430,600,000 after buying an additional 672,472 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on ALL shares. Argus cut shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James upgraded Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Allstate in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.75.

ALL stock opened at $130.70 on Tuesday. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $144.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.48.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Allstate’s payout ratio is 28.48%.

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

