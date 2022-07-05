9,212 Shares in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Purchased by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,212 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 11.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SHEL opened at $51.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $48.27 and a 12 month high of $61.67. The company has a market cap of $198.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.07.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 14.54%. Research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.84%.

SHEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,038 ($24.68) to GBX 2,551 ($30.89) in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.70) to GBX 2,850 ($34.51) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.67) to GBX 2,550 ($30.88) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Shell in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.12) to GBX 2,860 ($34.63) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,574.43.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

