James Investment Research Inc. Sells 520 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

James Investment Research Inc. cut its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,955 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in FedEx by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in FedEx by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 213 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $284.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays set a $320.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on FedEx from $294.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.10.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $223.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $216.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.35. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $192.82 and a 12-month high of $302.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 23.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.17%.

FedEx Profile (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.