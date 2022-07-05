Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Acquires 2,572 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 181.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $656,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 29,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.85.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $1,779,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,317.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $539,899.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,085,099.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,894 shares of company stock worth $8,451,233 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

TRV stock opened at $171.18 on Tuesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.40 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $171.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.69.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.52. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.54%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.