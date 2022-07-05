Fermata Advisors LLC Has $218,000 Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Fermata Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,967 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Medtronic to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cowen set a $125.00 price target on Medtronic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.55.

NYSE MDT opened at $91.38 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.24. The firm has a market cap of $122.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $86.95 and a 1 year high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.92%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

