Bogart Wealth LLC Has $225,000 Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Bogart Wealth LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 334,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,007,000 after purchasing an additional 28,177 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.7% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,550.6% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 107,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after purchasing an additional 104,600 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $718,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 200,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,784,000 after purchasing an additional 98,836 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $60.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.52 and a 200-day moving average of $71.40. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $57.62 and a one year high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

