Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust lessened its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 18,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 104.1% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 11,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 62,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Finally, Grassi Investment Management grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the first quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 108,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMY opened at $76.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $80.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.60%.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at $40,803,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.27.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

