Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Has $477,000 Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KO. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 334.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 108,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $64.38 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.88.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.95%.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $9,979,893.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,877,440.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,849,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 412,161 shares of company stock worth $26,786,278. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KO. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.05.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

