United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Benedetti & Gucer Inc.

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lowered its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for about 1.8% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 57.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

NYSE:UPS opened at $184.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.11 and its 200-day moving average is $198.20. The company has a market cap of $161.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.34 and a 52-week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded United Parcel Service from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.65.

About United Parcel Service (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.