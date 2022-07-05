Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,575 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,032,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 149.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 506,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $112,566,000 after purchasing an additional 303,001 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $62,075.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,430 shares of company stock valued at $9,076,960 over the last 90 days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on META. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.00.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $160.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.25 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $184.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.44.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

About Meta Platforms (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.