Physicians Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for about 1.5% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,222,027,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Coca-Cola by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,263,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,443,000 after purchasing an additional 12,694,169 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,741,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,519,000 after purchasing an additional 9,884,447 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its position in Coca-Cola by 144.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,790,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422,105 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,597,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,101,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $64.38 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $279.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.08 and its 200 day moving average is $61.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.05.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 35,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $2,298,541.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 198,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,909,562.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 43,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $2,784,413.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,227,093.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 412,161 shares of company stock worth $26,786,278 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

