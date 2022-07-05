Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) is Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,117 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 3.0% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Walmart by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,294 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 14,419 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 84,177 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,180,000 after acquiring an additional 43,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,984 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT stock opened at $122.63 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $336.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.43.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett reduced their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.74.

Walmart Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.