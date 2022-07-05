Physicians Financial Services Inc. Has $848,000 Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 787 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Tesla by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,309,124,000 after buying an additional 1,235,579 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,571,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $14,302,749,000 after buying an additional 401,615 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $7,918,804,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,436,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,745,526,000 after buying an additional 369,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,875,251 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,095,288,000 after buying an additional 100,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $395.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $960.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $900.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $883.65.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total transaction of $3,147,970.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,112,519.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $875.23, for a total transaction of $4,376,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,381.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 415,369 shares of company stock worth $366,718,672. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $681.79 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $620.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market cap of $706.60 billion, a PE ratio of 92.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $742.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $884.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

