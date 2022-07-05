Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Acquires 215 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ICE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.36.

Shares of ICE opened at $95.23 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.05 and a 12 month high of $139.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 21.11%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $46,056.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,679.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $56,935.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,962.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,951,320 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

