UMB Bank N A MO Has $260.72 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

UMB Bank N A MO lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 574,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,947 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. UMB Bank N A MO owned 0.08% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $260,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $819,000. Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock opened at $383.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $398.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $431.71. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $364.03 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

