Physicians Financial Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,990 Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 72,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,504,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. Stephens started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Cowen cut Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.64.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 291,659 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,147,229.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,439,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 1,404,234 shares of company stock worth $131,032,589 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FISV opened at $92.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.38. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $119.86.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

