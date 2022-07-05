United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Position Raised by Physicians Financial Services Inc.

Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up about 1.7% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $1,399,135,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,484,343,000 after buying an additional 3,584,871 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,161,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $677,704,000 after buying an additional 697,955 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 33,421.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 633,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $135,775,000 after buying an additional 635,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,069,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $872,326,000 after purchasing an additional 495,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $184.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $161.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.34 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.20.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.65.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

