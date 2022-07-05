180 Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 758 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $566,438,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,386.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,531,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,484 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,994,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,889,233,000 after purchasing an additional 817,884 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,427,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,562,432,000 after purchasing an additional 357,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,475,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $856,967,000 after purchasing an additional 343,626 shares in the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $213.23 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $214.44 and its 200-day moving average is $218.32. The stock has a market cap of $89.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.26 and a twelve month high of $248.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 target price (up previously from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.69.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

