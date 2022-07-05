CVA Family Office LLC Boosts Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1,172.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HCA. UBS Group cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $289.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $277.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $271.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.41.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total transaction of $516,095.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,367.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 500 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.38, for a total transaction of $107,690.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,516.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders acquired 91,370 shares of company stock worth $19,373,375 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA stock opened at $175.06 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.88 and a twelve month high of $279.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The company has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.69.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 405.72% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare Profile (Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.