CVA Family Office LLC Buys 350 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet downgraded Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.35.

In other news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $106.82 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $98.54 and a 12-month high of $177.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.48. The company has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.23. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 34.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 9.44%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

