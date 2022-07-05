Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $46.59 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $44.79 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.66%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on USB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.14.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

