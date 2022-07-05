BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at $10,163,677.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BNP Paribas cut BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BlackRock from $932.00 to $801.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $848.93.

NYSE:BLK opened at $616.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $627.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $728.55. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $575.60 and a one year high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

