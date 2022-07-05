180 Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $98.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.61. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $94.32 and a twelve month high of $108.83.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

