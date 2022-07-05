Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 508 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ECL. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab stock opened at $157.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.27. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.82 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.75 and a 200-day moving average of $180.30.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

In other Ecolab news, Director Tracy B. Mckibben acquired 1,475 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $250,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the topic of several research reports. Edward Jones raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $196.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $186.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.94.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

