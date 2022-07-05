Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 35,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,353,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $93.28 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.24. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $88.53 and a 12-month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

