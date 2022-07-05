iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,649 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 223.8% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EFG opened at $80.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.02. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

