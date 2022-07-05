Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Increases Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 670 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Target were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Target in the 1st quarter worth $2,453,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,528,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Target by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,374 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,178,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,694 shares of company stock valued at $13,004,796. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $235.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $252.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.04.

TGT stock opened at $142.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $66.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.50.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

