Concorde Asset Management LLC Has $9.25 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 6.1% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,187,247,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,521,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052,912 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003,860 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,382,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,020,759,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $383.09 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $364.03 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $398.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $431.71.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

