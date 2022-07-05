Oak Ridge Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 67.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,118 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,332 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 423 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Target by 3.1% during the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT opened at $142.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $66.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $268.98.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TGT. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $270.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen lowered their target price on Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Target from $239.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.04.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,422,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,694 shares of company stock worth $13,004,796. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

