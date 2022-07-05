The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 989 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 8,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 5,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 42,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,896,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

NYSE GS opened at $299.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.46. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $278.15 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The stock has a market cap of $102.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $18.60 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.53%.

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $1,316,840.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,240,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,278,946.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,330,390 shares of company stock valued at $28,952,332 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group to $430.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.43.

About The Goldman Sachs Group (Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.