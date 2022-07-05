Everett Harris & Co. CA Increases Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in CSX were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 192.1% in the first quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 18,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 12,442 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 4.8% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 291,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,917,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 25.0% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in CSX by 11.7% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 43,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the first quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSX. TD Securities cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CSX in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $29.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $28.44 and a 1 year high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

