Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 83 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 534 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in S&P Global by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 96,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $438,000. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $429.60.

NYSE SPGI opened at $343.33 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $387.69. The stock has a market cap of $116.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.03. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $311.87 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

In other news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,468.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

