Bristlecone Advisors LLC Takes $235,000 Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,104 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 179.4% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EPD shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

NYSE:EPD opened at $24.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The firm has a market cap of $53.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.16 and its 200 day moving average is $25.00.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 89.42%.

In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 19,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,342. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

