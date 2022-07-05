iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Position Boosted by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AGG. MTC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. MTC Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,523,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,662,000 after buying an additional 30,859 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 14,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 32,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $102.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.89. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.86 and a 52-week high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.