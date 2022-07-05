James Investment Research Inc. Decreases Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

James Investment Research Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALL. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Allstate by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Allstate by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Allstate by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $130.70 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.48. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $144.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. Raymond James upgraded Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.75.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

