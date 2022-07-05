iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Holdings Boosted by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 224,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,034,000 after purchasing an additional 12,832 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 246,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 414.7% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 11,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,892 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 74,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,961,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 78.0% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $102.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.89. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.86 and a 12-month high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

