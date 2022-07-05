Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stake Lifted by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 605.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,539,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,571,680,000 after acquiring an additional 13,768,272 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,618,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $934,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193,267 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,352,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,949,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373,594 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,429,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $646,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $462,517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $40,005.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $130,591.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,031.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,564 shares of company stock valued at $637,217 over the last three months. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $56.16 on Tuesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $55.29 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The company has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.20.

About Microchip Technology (Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.