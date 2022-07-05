CVA Family Office LLC Sells 146 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

CVA Family Office LLC trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PayPal by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in PayPal by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PayPal by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PayPal from $152.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PayPal from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on PayPal from $180.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.59.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $71.40 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

