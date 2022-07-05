CVA Family Office LLC Lowers Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

CVA Family Office LLC trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on PayPal from $180.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.59.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $71.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.03. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

