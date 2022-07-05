NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stake Lessened by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,317 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 8,232 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,964,963 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,994,459,000 after buying an additional 298,848 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NIKE by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,433,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,270 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,444,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,564,786,000 after purchasing an additional 601,940 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,551,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,401 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $1,894,686,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE stock opened at $101.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.58. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.53 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NKE shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.96.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NIKE (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.