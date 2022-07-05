Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Has $2.35 Million Position in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ELV. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 145.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ELV opened at $485.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $489.51 and its 200-day moving average is $474.56. Elevance Health Inc. has a 52-week low of $355.43 and a 52-week high of $533.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $117.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.96.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.28 per share. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 20.16%.

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Elevance Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $607.00 to $533.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $625.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $590.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.05.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

