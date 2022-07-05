FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Has $346,000 Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH decreased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,598,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 225,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $146,113,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 50,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,128 shares during the period. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,762,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $484.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 440.33, a PEG ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $463.60 and a 200-day moving average of $526.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $406.47 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOW. Mizuho cut their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on ServiceNow from $635.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $623.00 to $656.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $640.70.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $101,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,011 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.92, for a total transaction of $354,857.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,267.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,170 shares of company stock valued at $5,324,386 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

