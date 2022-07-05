Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,856 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,721 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $611,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 248,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 224,797 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 33,921 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 10,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,792,839.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $11.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.58. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on F. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ford Motor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.32.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

