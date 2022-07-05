FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Cuts Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lessened its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,364 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MCD. BTIG Research cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.68.

NYSE MCD opened at $252.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $244.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.06. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The company has a market capitalization of $187.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.55.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.29%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

