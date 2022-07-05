Wright Investors Service Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up approximately 1.2% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of C. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $889,483,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Citigroup by 204.6% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,991,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368,050 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,258,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,394,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Citigroup by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,339,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C opened at $46.87 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.26 and a 12-month high of $74.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.09.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.25.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

